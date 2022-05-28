Madcap Moss Returning to WWE SmackDown, Sends Happy Corbin Warning

Madcap Moss has announced his return to WWE SmackDown for the Hell In a Cell go-home episode next week, and Happy Baron Corbin has reacted.

Corbin attacked Moss with the Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy and a steel chair on SmackDown on May 13, two days after Moss defeated Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash. Moss was taken to the hospital after being beaten up by his old tag team partner on SmackDown on May 13, and WWE provided a storyline update saying he had a neck contusion as a result of the attack. Corbin then appeared on the show on May 20 and mocked Moss, stating he’s happy than ever now that he’s no longer accompanied by Moss.

Moss issued a warning to Corbin on Twitter on Friday evening and also confirmed his return for SmackDown Live next Friday.

“You spit in the face of Andre’s legacy. You tried to end my career. But you didn’t – cuz Madcap is built different. Corbin, get ready to see a side of me you’ve never seen before. No jokes. No cap. Next week on #SmackDown I’m coming to WHOOP YOUR ASS,” Moss wrote.

WWE later confirmed Moss’ return for next week’s SmackDown

Corbin responded to Moss’ announcement in a post-SmackDown backstage promo. You can check out the video below.