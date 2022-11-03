Madcap Moss Reveals His WWE WrestleMania 39 Dream Opponent

WWE SmackDown star Madcap Moss won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal earlier this year. It was previously held at WrestleMania, but beginning in 2021 and continuing through 2022, it has been broadcast on SmackDown instead.

Despite the fact that he accompanied Happy Corbin to the ring at WrestleMania 38, Moss has not yet had his “WrestleMania” moment. During an appearance on “WWE Deutschland,” Moss revealed who, if given the chance, he would pick to compete against at WrestleMania 39.

Moss said, “It feels like he is his own performer that is, every little movement he makes, every face he makes, you know, the way he talks is unique to him and it feels like a unique performance each and every week. I think he’s firing on all cylinders and I don’t think there is anyone who is more entertaining than Sami Zayn right now.”

“It feels like he is his own performer that is, every little movement he makes, every face he makes, you know, the way he talks is unique to him and it feels like a unique performance each and every week. I think he’s firing on all cylinders and I don’t think there is anyone who is more entertaining than Sami Zayn right now.”

You can watch the complete interview below: