Madcap Moss Reveals Who’s Idea It Was for Him to Wear Suspenders in WWE

WWE Superstar Madcap Moss recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Moss revealed that it was Happy Corbin’s idea for him to wear suspenders in WWE:

“It was his call. He had the signature fedoras and he wanted me to have my own signature thing. He gave me a choice of a few different things, and I thought the suspenders have some function to them too, you know? They hold the pants up. I decided to double up with the belt still, and a lot of people gave me grief for that but I just really did not want my pants coming down during any matches.”

“It was unique. I thought it was a unique, different, and also a functional look, so that’s kind of how the suspenders came about. I am happy to say, at this point, that I have officially ditched the suspenders though.”

You can check out the complete interview below: