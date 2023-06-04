Madi Wrenkowski Shows Interest In WWE, Talks About Wanting To Face Rhea Ripley

Madi Wrenkowski discussed the possibility of joining WWE and her excitement about stepping into the ring with Rhea Ripley on a recent episode of The A2theK Wrestling Show.

When asked if she was interested in joining WWE, Wrenkowski enthusiastically responded, “Yeah, of course. All of my doors are open. I would definitely tie myself down to a company if the opportunity presented itself and it worked for me. If it was presented, [and] worked, I would definitely love to be at WWE. I think as much as people sometimes like to talk poorly of it, that is the company that ultimately made us all fall in love with this sport. So, I will forever hold that company very high, especially with the minds like [William] Regal, Triple H behind the product.”

Wrenkowski expressed her desire for a one-of-a-kind encounter, saying, “I’d also like to get murdered by Rhea Ripley … It would have to be some stipulation where I could get rope breaks, but she couldn’t. I would just koala bear [hug] that rope.”

You can check out the complete interview below: