Madison Rayne Returns To Impact, Melina To Make Impact Debut

– Impact Wrestling veteran Madison Rayne made her return on last night’s Impact episode. Rayne returned during the Tenille Dashwood vs. Taylor Wilde match, helping Dashwood get the win.

Rayne last appeared for Impact back in January for the Hard To Kill pre-show, where she announced her retirement. She had been working commentary and some in-ring work before that. There’s no word yet on what Impact has planned for Rayne’s future, but we will keep you updated. She has not wrestled for Impact since November 10, 2020, when she and Dashwood took a loss to Havok and Nevaeh.

Below is a clip from last night’s return, along with Rayne’s post-show comments, where she indicated she plans on wrestling again:

Retired? Oh no. Y’all… I said I was “real tired”… I went on a luxurious vacation, I’m well rested, and you’re all welcome 😘 https://t.co/y81sNDupFJ — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) August 13, 2021

– Former WWE star and current NWA star Melina will make her Impact Wrestling in-ring debut next Thursday night. Impact has not officially announced Melina’s opponent, but this match comes before she will challenge for the Impact Knockouts Title at the all-women’s NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view on Saturday, August 28. She will challenge the winner of the AAA TripleMania champion vs. champion match between AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Faby Apache and Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, which takes place this weekend.

Also announced for next Thursday’s Impact is Joe Doering vs. Impact Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows. There will also be an appearance by the Impact World Champion, which will be the winner of tonight’s AEW Rampage match between Christian Cage and current champion Kenny Omega.