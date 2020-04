Madison Square Garden paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel after he passed away at the age of 69 on Thursday. You can see their Twitter tribute below:

Rest in Peace to WWE Hall of Famer and Garden great Howard Finkel who passed away today at the age of 69. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/vvBFgH042Q — MSG (@TheGarden) April 16, 2020