Madusa Believes Iconic Faction Founded by Paul Heyman Should Be in the WWE Hall of Fame

Madusa, who is best known for her time as Alundra Blayze in WWE and her stint in WCW, recently appeared on the “Going Broadway Podcast” to discuss a variety of topics.

She advocated for the Dangerous Alliance, led by Paul Heyman, then known as Paul E. Dangerously, to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The group consisted of Steve Austin, Rick Rude, Bobby Eaton, Arn Anderson, and Larry Zbyszko.

“Why not?” she asked. “Why not? Paul will be in there no problem. But, Bobby Eaton, he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. Hands down. [The rest of us are] all Hall of Famers already except Paul.” Asked if the decisions would have been made yet for the 2023 class, Madusa replied that she was sure that they were as she was informed about her Hall of Famer induction in January. “I was already called for my Hall of Fame [class] by January 5th, I think?”

