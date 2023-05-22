Madusa Claims Trish Stratus Ghosted Her

As recently as last week, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) tweeted about fellow WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. This tweet appeared to be in response to Stratus’ promo on a recent episode of Raw about how women are beginning to gain respect as a result of her hard work.

In a different tweet, Madusa added that she isn’t finished yet and seemed willing to take on a challenge.

The former WWE Women’s Champion revealed on Trash Talk that she tried to work things out with Stratus but that Trish ghosted her.

“On the whole Trish thing, I even sent her a DM and I said, ‘Hey, do you want to settle this? Do you? I think you and I need to have an adult conversation. And say maybe let the people know the truth.’

After I was kind of looking before I sent her her DM. I was looking at some of her matches back then. I mean, she took some good bumps for people and stuff, but I think she was. I mean, thank god she was trained by Fit Finlay, but I think she was only shown a few moves and, because of the time, not on fits, you know, not by any fits fault. But Trish only had a few moves then I think she actually had to look at some women’s wrestling before her, which was me, and she copied a few of my moves.

And one of them moves is when she has the opponent in the corner turnbuckle and they’re sitting on the turnbuckle, and then she runs up and she does a handstand with her feet, her legs come up to their head and then she springs them out.

I like, ‘I was doing that years ahead of time.’ But again, she never asked if she, you know, ‘Hey, it’d be an honor to do your move. Or, you know, maybe I can do this as a finish.’ And no, nothing like that like most women do, or I’ve been asked or on the DM and ‘can I have your blessing? Can I do this as a finish, or can I do this move?’ Absolutely. Kind of cool. Not saying that they have to, but I just think it’s cool.”

Madusa added, “I don’t know, send her a DM. And I finally heard back. She says, ‘Hell yeah.’ I haven’t heard from her since, you know, and that’s it. I heard from other girls. That’s a typical Trish. She likes to ghost people, and what’s ever benefited her. And so I said, you know what, I’ll take this in my own matter. And I just reached out to WWE and gave them a little pitch, and they love it. So, you never know. Why did they always try to steal my sh**? I don’t know.”