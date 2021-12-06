Madusa On Going To WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony: “I Was Scared Sh*tless”

Madusa made an appearance on The Wrestling Inc Daily to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about being scared when she showed up to the induction ceremony due to her past actions directed at WWE and Vince McMahon including throwing the women’s title in the trash.

“I was scared sh*tless actually,” she admitted. “I didn’t know what to expect, I hadn’t seen Vince in 20 years or whatever, I didn’t know what to expect. But the initial coming in, meeting everybody, seeing everyone, doing everything, and then that initial hello to Vince was just overwhelmingly wonderful. He was so kind and nice.

Hopefully, it wasn’t a work but in this business, you don’t know. But I would hope not, I don’t think so. I’ve always been a Vince girl. I would always show up, I was never late to gigs, I always passed my piss test. It was one of those freak things, he wanted to change it up and he got rid of the women.”

“I didn’t expect any of that. I did not expect any of it, and when I got there, they were so cordial and so nice and so giving. The girls were so professional and loving,” Madusa said. “It was a 180. I was breaking down inside without breaking down on the outside. Because the whole 180 turn of what I experienced. I was looking at these women thinking, ‘I am so glad you don’t have to go through what I did.’ Just to see this, and the opportunity and everything made me feel like I did my job.”