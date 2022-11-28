Madusa Reflects On Getting Signed By WWE In 1993, Reveals Who Helped Her

Madusa recently appeared as a guest on TheA2theK Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend formerly known as Alunda Blayze spoke during the appearance on the popular program about who helped get her signed by WWE back in 1993.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on this topic with her thoughts.

On being brought in 1993: “Vince was very serious at the moment because it stayed dormant for a while. So he wanted to revive the women’s wrestling. But he wanted at that point, he wanted a woman that could wrestle that would change the game. He basically told me he wanted somebody athletic that looked, you know, athletic and was athletic, and could carry her own and the company itself.”

On who helped get her signed: “If it wasn’t for Greg Valentine calling Pat Patterson and saying, ‘Hey Pat I, got a girl, she’s on the independent scene. I’ve seen her, you’ve got to check her out. She’s freaking phenomenal, she just came back from Japan and she’s ready to kick some ass. She’ll blow you know 60% of the guys’s matches out of the water, right?’ So you know, Patterson he’s like, ‘Okay, you think she’s all that? Okay, let’s check her out. So sure enough, they did their diligence and they actually, we spoke on the phone. They flew me out and then it was a perfect marriage.”

Watch the complete Madusa interview from TheA2theK Wrestling Show via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes.