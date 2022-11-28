Madusa Slams Ronda Rousey For Wanting WWE to Remove “Women’s” Term From Titles

WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) was recently interviewed for her new book, “The Woman Who Would Be King,” on TheA2theK Wrestling Show.

During it, the former WWE Women’s Champion discussed Rousey’s opinion that WWE should remove the term “women’s” from the respective championships.

“Ronda Rousey came out saying, ‘I’m taking the name women’s out of the title.’ I’m like, ‘What the f*ck for?’ I mean, so we just call it ‘The Title?’ Intercontinental is for men. I get what she’s saying, right? But then if we just have ‘SmackDown,’ does that mean then it’s for men and women? Is it an intergender now? I’m confused but I understand what she’s trying to say.”

