Madusa Talks About Never Wanting To Be Involved With nWo

The New World Order was a revolutionary storyline in WWE.

But not everyone wanted to be a part of it.

Women’s wrestling legend Madusa recently appeared as a guest on the The Snake Pit podcast with fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend Jake “The Snake” Roberts, and during the discussion, Alundra Blayze admitted she never wanted to be a part of the nWo.

“The nWo was great, but I sure as hell didn’t want to be a part of it,” Madusa said. “I stood my ground and didn’t want to be a part of that at all — only because it was a good ol’ boys club.”

Madusa continued, “If you know me, I’m an individual — I don’t mind groups, but if nWo was going to stand for anything, it was going to stand for the new women’s organization.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.