Magnum TA Praises Bayley And Backs Her For WWE Women’s U.S. Title

Pro wrestling legend Magnum TA appeared on Straight Talk with the Boss to discuss a number of topics, including how Bayley is incredible and how he wants her to become the first-ever WWE Women’s United States Champion.

Magnum TA said, “Bayley. She’s incredible. Well, her interview is so genuine and her timing in the rain is really good. She’s great. She’s a good heel, a good babyface. Either way, she’s a very very capable performer.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)