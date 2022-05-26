Main Event and Opening for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Revealed

Trey Miguel will face Alex Shelley in the first match of tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode.

The winner of the match will join Kenny King, Mike Bailey, and X Division Champion Ace Austin as confirmed entrants in the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary. There will be two more qualifying matches after tonight’s Miguel vs. Shelley match.

Violent By Design will face Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander in the main event of tonight’s Impact.

Impact has also made the following announcements for tonight’s episode, which airs on AXS at 8 p.m. ET:

– AEW’s Frankie Kazarian vs. Chris Sabin

– Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green

– Havok vs. Masha Slamovich

– W. Morrissey and Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Raj Singh and Mahabali Shera

Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus will be the feature on tonight’s Before The Impact episode. BTI airs on Impact Plus, Facebook, and YouTube at 7:30 p.m. ET.