Main Event Announced For 1/5/22 Edition of AEW Dynamite On TBS

During the December 22nd 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that “Hangman” Adam Page will defend the AEW World Title against Bryan Danielson in a rematch on the January 5th 2022 edition of Dynamite from Newark, NJ. The match will help kick off the new era of Dynamite on TBS.

During a promo segment, Danielson proposed the idea of the rematch having judges and Page agreed to the stipulation.