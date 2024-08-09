Main Event Announced For Aug. 15 TNA iMPACT

The TNA World Championship will be on-the-line next week.

During this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, Josh Alexander came to the ring for a promo segment, where he called out reigning TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth.

He told Nemeth when he is done with him, Nemeth will be what he was always considered during his days in WWE, “a transitional champion.”

This led to Nemeth coming out and attacking Alexander and accepting his challenge. Santino Marella would later confirm the match for the TNA World Championship for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on Thursday, August 15.