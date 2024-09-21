Main Event Announced For HOG Salvation In New York City

House of Glory (HOG) announced that TNA star Mike Santana will defend his HOG World Title against ECW legend Masato Tanaka at their Salvation event on Friday, October 18th from the NYC Arena in Jamaica, New York if he is successful in retaining his championship on Sunday, September 29th.

HUGE HOG World Title Match Signed for Salvation on October 18 in NYC

House of Glory officials have signed a huge main event for Salvation on October 18 live from the NYC Arena.

If Mike Santana retains on September 29th, he will defend his HOG World Title against ECW legend Masato Tanaka!

Santana has successfully defended his championships ten times since defeating Matt Cardona last December to become champion. If he retains on September 29th, will he be able to make back to back successful defenses within a three week span?

The legend Tanaka makes his HOG debut and NYC return to challenge the company’s best warrior. Can he defeat Santana on October 18th?

The event will stream live on TrillerTV+

Tickets are available now at HOGWrestling.net.

Stay tuned for additional announcements on HOG social media channels.