Main Event Announced For ROH Final Battle 2022 Pay-Per-View

You can officially pencil in the main event for Ring Of Honor’s Final Battle pay-per-view event for 2022.
During this week’s AEW Rampage show on TNT, the main event for the next ROH pay-per-view was made official.
Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli will take place with the ROH World Championship on-the-line. If Jericho wins, Castagnoli must join the Jericho Appreciation Society.
Check out the official announcement regarding Jericho-Castagnoli via the post embedded below courtesy of the official AEW Twitter feed.
