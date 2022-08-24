Main Event, Co-Main Event Set For NXT Worlds Collide 2022

You can officially pencil in a new match for the upcoming NXT Worlds Collide special event.

During this week’s episode of NXT 2.0, an additional title unification bout was made official for the show, which takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

The match will feature NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose going up against Blair Davenport and NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura.

With that now known, featured below is an updated look at the lineup as it currently stands for the 9/4 special in Orlando, FL.