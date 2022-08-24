Main Event, Co-Main Event Set For NXT Worlds Collide 2022

You can officially pencil in a new match for the upcoming NXT Worlds Collide special event.
During this week’s episode of NXT 2.0, an additional title unification bout was made official for the show, which takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, September 4, 2022.
The match will feature NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose going up against Blair Davenport and NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura.
With that now known, featured below is an updated look at the lineup as it currently stands for the 9/4 special in Orlando, FL.
NXT WORLDS COLLIDE 2022
Champion vs. Champion Title Unification Match
NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate
Triple Threat Title Unification Match
NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Blair Davenport vs. NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura
WAIT A MINUTE!!! @satomurameiko has arrived on #WWENXT!@WWE_MandyRose @BDavenportWWE pic.twitter.com/mhe8lyX7vX
— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2022
It will ALL be on the line at #NXTWorldsCollide!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5O3bk4Rawt
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 24, 2022