Main Event For AEW All In London Revealed

Wednesday night’s 200th episode of AEW Dynamite saw the main event of AEW All In London be made official.

MJF and Adam Cole teamed up during the AEW World Championship Blind Eliminator Tournament, where the AEW World Champion promised Cole that whether they come out of the entire tournament as the AEW World Tag Team Champions or not he will grant Cole an AEW World Championship Match.

This is exactly what will happen as MJF will put his AEW World Championship on the line against Adam Cole in the main event of All In, which will be taking place on Sunday, August 27th from the legendary Wembley Stadium in London, England.

You can check out the announcement below: