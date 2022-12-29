Main Event for DDT Pro-Wrestling’s Sweet Dreams 2023 Revealed

The next major DDT Pro-Wrestling event, Sweet Dreams 2023, will take place on January 29th at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The main event for the show has been confirmed as the KO-D Openweight Champion Kazusada Higuchi will defend the title against Yuji Hino.

Higuchi defeated Yuki Ueno at Never Mind on December 29th and was challenged by Hino after his victory. The championship match was made official by DDT Pro-Wrestling.

NEWS📢 Hino stands across Higuchi after his impressive title match and wants next! Sweet Dreams！2023

📅 Jan 29th 11:30 AM

🏢Tokyo Korakuen Hall 👑KO-D Openweight Championship match

<Champion> Kazusada Higuchi vs Yuji Hino <Challenger>#ddtpro pic.twitter.com/nZbfpMbLW7 — DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) December 29, 2022

The will be the 6th defense of the KO-D Openweight Championship by Kazusada Higuchi.

Here is the updated card for DDT Pro-Wrestling Sweet Dreams 2023:

KO-D Openweight Championship Match : Kazusada Higuchi (c) vs Yuji Hino

: Kazusada Higuchi (c) vs Yuji Hino KO-D 6-Man Tag Championship Match: Tetsuya Endo, Kotaro Suzuki & Yusuke Okada (c) vs Yuki “Sexy” Iino, Danshoku “Dandy” Dieno & Takeda “Shining Ball” Koju

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more information on DDT Pro-Wrestling’s Sweet Dreams 2023 event when it becomes available.