Main Event For Next Week’s RAW Announced

Next week’s WWE RAW will see WWE Champion Bobby Lashley face Drew McIntyre in the non-title main event, which will be a WrestleMania 37 Night One rematch. Next Monday’s RAW will be the go-home show for the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, where Lashley will defend against McIntyre and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat.

This week’s RAW saw Lashley defeat Strowman in a non-title main event. McIntyre did commentary for the last half of the match and got involved at one point. After the match, McIntyre hit the ring and dropped Strowman and Lashley with Claymore Kicks. RAW went off the air with McIntyre standing tall in the ring.

WWE has not announced any other matches for next week’s go-home RAW.