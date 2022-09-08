Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Debut and Opener Revealed, More

The first match of tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling will feature Chris Bey and Ace Austin of The Bullet Club competing against Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis of United Empire. Aussie Open, who are the reigning champions of the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship, will also make their debuts on Impact.

Eddie Edwards and Heath Miller are scheduled to square off in the main event of tonight’s episode of Impact.

The following bouts have also been confirmed for tonight’s episode of Impact, which will air on AXS beginning at 8pm ET:

– Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green vs. Taya Valkyrie

– Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers defends against Bhupinder Gujjar. This was originally announced as a Ladder Match but Impact has removed the announcement and they are only billing it as a standard title match. It looks like this may end up being a Ladder Match on the broadcast

– Mickie James vs. Raychell Rose

– NJPW’s Yuya Uemura debuts vs. Kenny King

Tonight’s Before The Impact episode will feature Shane Taylor making his Impact debut against Crazzy Steve. BTI airs at 7:30pm ET on Impact Plus, YouTube and Facebook.