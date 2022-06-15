Main Event for WWE NXT Great American Bash, Rumored GAB Matches

The WWE NXT Great American Bash’s main event is now set, and other matches are in the works.

Cameron Grimes made his first appearance since losing the NXT North American Title to Carmelo Hayes at In Your House on June 4 on tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode. When a dejected Grimes came into the backstage area, he told a couple of wrestlers that he wasn’t looking for sympathy. NXT Champion Bron Breakker then approached Grimes and told him that he understands what it’s like to lose a belt and that he knows Grimes will get it back. Grimes also informed Breakker that he isn’t searching for compassion, which irritated him.

In a quick squash match, Breakker retained the NXT Title over Duke Hudson. After the match, Breakker stood tall with the title until Grimes interrupted with a mic, indicating he wanted to finish the conversation he and Breakker started earlier.

Grimes congratulated Breakker on his success in NXT, but stated that he will voice his mind since he no longer cares. Bron would not have the NXT Title if he didn’t have his last name, according to Grimes. He went on to remark that he respects Breakker and that while Bron didn’t eat off a silver platter, he did eat better than Grimes. Grimes also stated that while everyone knows who Bron’s father is, WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, no one knows who his father is, which is good, because Bron has everything because of who his father is.

“Who’s your daddy?” screamed the crowd at Grimes. Grimes became enraged, yelling that his father had to look down to see his kid triumph, whereas Bron’s father was present for his huge win. Grimes then revealed that while Breakker is improving each week, he lacks Grimes’ heart and will never have it, and Grimes will put his heart against anyone in the business at any time.

Grimes went on to say that he’s tired of cutting corners and relying on catchphrases, and that if he’s serious about getting to the moon, it’s time to fire it up and go. Grimes challenged Breakker to an NXT Title match at Great American Bash, which was accepted. The segment came to a close with Grimes and Breakker shaking hands and confronting one other in the middle of the ring, with Breakker smirking.

WWE then confirmed Grimes vs. Breakker for Great American Bash, with the NXT Title on the line.

In singles competition on NXT 2.0 next Tuesday, Grimes will face Edris Enofe. Grimes took digs at Enofe and Malik Blade for heading to the club following their loss to NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers on this week’s show.

As of this writing, Grimes vs. Breakker is the only match confirmed for the two-hour Great American Bash episode. The following matches are probable and/or rumored based on recent NXT 2.0 tapings and what happened on Tuesday night’s show:

– Apollo Crews vs. TBA

– NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers vs. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp

– NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Solo Sikoa, or a Triple Threat with Grayson Waller added

– NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, possibly a Triple Threat with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter added

– NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Indi Hartwell or Wendy Choo or Roxanne Perez, if Rose defends at all

– Possible blow-off stipulation match with Santos Escobar vs. Tony D’Angelo

The 2022 NXT Great American Bash will air on Tuesday, July 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

