Main Event Made Official For WWE WrestleMania 41

The opening segment of Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix saw 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match winner “Main Event” Jey Uso get attacked by World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER as Uso was making his way down to the ring. The Ring General hit Uso with a couple of powerbombs before security broke it up.

As GUNTHER made his way back up the ramp, Uso got a mic and said he was choosing GUNTHER as his opponent for WrestleMania 41. GUNTHER returned to the ring, but Uso got the upper hand this time until officials broke it up.

This is the first match announced for WrestleMania 41, which will take place on Saturday, April 19th, and Sunday, April 20th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.