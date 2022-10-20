Main Event, Opener and More Confirmed for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

The Bullet Club’s Ace Austin and Chris Bey will face Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer in the first match of tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV. Juice Robinson will be in Austin and Bey’s corner.

Rhino and Heath will defend the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Matt Taven and Mike Bennett on tonight’s Impact. The Kingdom and Maria Kanellis will make their final appearance on Impact.

The following has also been announced for tonight’s Impact on AXS at 8 p.m. ET:

* Eric Young vs. Rich Swann

* Joe Hendry vs. Gut Check winner Jason Hotch

* Taylor Wilde vs. Mia Yim in what looks to be her final match for the company

* Frankie Kazarian relinquishes the X Division Title as a part of exercising Option C for a future shot at Impact World Champion Josh Alexander

Before The Impact features Dirty Dango against Johnny Swinger. BTI airs on Impact Plus, Facebook, and YouTube at 7:15 p.m. ET. The former WWE Fandango made his Impact debut at Bound For Glory on October 7, answering Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers’ open challenge.