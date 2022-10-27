Main Event, Opener and More Confirmed for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling (10/27/22)

Alan Angels vs. Trey Miguel in a first round match in the tournament to crown a new X-Division Champion will kick off tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS.

Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo, and Gisele Shaw will face Taylor Wilde, Mickie James, and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace in the main event of tonight’s Impact.

The only other match announced for tonight’s Impact is Joe Hendry vs. Raj Singh. Tommy Dreamer and Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray will also appear tonight to continue The Bullet Club’s program, which saw the ECW Originals defeat Juice Robinson and Chris Bey last week after Ace Austin was laid out in the parking lot.

Before The Impact, another X-Division tournament opener will take place, featuring Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus. BTI airs live on YouTube, Facebook, and Impact Plus at 7:15 p.m. ET.