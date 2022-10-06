Main Event, Opener and More Revealed for Impact Bound For Glory Go-Home Show

Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King in singles action will kick off tonight’s Bound For Glory go-home edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS.

Tonight’s show will conclude with the signing of the Bound For Glory contract between Masha Slamovich and Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.

On a related note, tonight’s episode of Impact will be dedicated to the legendary Antonio Inoki, who died on October 1 at the age of 79.

Here is the rest of the Impact line-up for tonight:

* Moose vs. Steve Maclin with Sami Callihan as special referee

* Impact World Tag Team Champion Matt Taven vs. Alex Shelley

* Gisele Shaw vs. Mia Yim

Tonight’s Before The Impact episode will feature Juice Robinson vs. Alex Zayne.