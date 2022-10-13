Main Event Revealed for NJPW Rumble on 44th Street, Updated Line-Ups

Kazuchika Okada and AEW’s Eddie Kingston will team up against IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White and Juice Robinson in the main event at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street in New York City.

Shingo Takagi will also defend the provisional KOPW 2022 trophy against El Phantasmo.

On January 4, 2023, White will defend the IWGP World Title against Okada in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 17.

The promotion will run throughout the city on October 27 and 28, with a mystery lineup on October 27 and Rumble on 44th Street on October 28. Both shows will be available on FITE TV and standard PPV. The following are the lineups:

NJPW The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street

* Mystery lineup

NJPW Rumble on 44th Street

* Kazuchika Okada & Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White & Juice Robinson

* Provisional KOPW 2022: Shingo Takagi vs. El Phantasmo