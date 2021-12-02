Main Event Set For 2021 Winter is Coming Edition of AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan announced that AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will defend his title against Bryan Danielson during the 2021 Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite. This will be Page’s first title defense since defeating Kenny Omega at the Full Gear PPV.

At last year’s Winter is Coming, Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley to capture the AEW World Title.

Winter is Coming will air on December 15th and takes place at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Twitter account @WrestleTix noted that as of November 20th, the event had around 4,367 tickets distributed.