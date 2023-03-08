Main Event Set For NXT Stand & Deliver 2023

We have our main event for the NXT premium live event set for WrestleMania Week.

It was announced that on WrestleMania Saturday at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023, the NXT World Heavyweight Championship will be on-the-line in the main event of the evening.

Reigning title-holder Bron Breakker will put his NXT World Heavyweight Championship on-the-line against Carmelo Hayes in the main event of the premium live event set for April 1.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 4/1 for live NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 results coverage.