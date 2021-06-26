Main Event Set For The 2021 WWE Money in the Bank PPV

On the June 26th 2021 edition of Talking Smack, it was revealed that Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Title against Edge at the Money in the Bank PPV. Seth Rollins expressed his unhappiness about the match announcement:

Here is the updated card for MITB:

Universal Title

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge

WWE Title

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Kofi Kingston

RAW Women’s Title

Rhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Matt Riddle vs. Big E vs. TBA opponents

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Carmella vs. TBA opponents

On next week’s RAW, Randy Orton will face Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles in a “last chance” qualifying match for MITB. On next week’s Smackdown, Kevin Owens will face Sami Zayn in a “last man standing” qualifying match for MITB.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates.