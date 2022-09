In the “tournament of champions” semi-final matches that took place on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley was victorious over Sammy Guevara, and Bryan Danielson was victorious over Chris Jericho. At the Dynamite Grand Slam that will take place the following week, the match that will determine the new AEW world champion will be between Moxley and Danielson.

Here is footage from the matches: