Main Event Title Match Set For WWE Money In The Bank 2023

You can officially pencil in the main event for the next WWE premium live event.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, the main event title bout for the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank 2023 pay-per-view was made clear.

The show saw a segment in the third hour where The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor came to the ring and called out WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

After being overwhelmingly bombarded with fans singing along with Rollins’ theme as he tried to talk, Balor eventually got to the point, which was to challenge Rollins for a shot at the title at the aforementioned WWE PLE. Rollins would go on to accept the challenge and told Balor he should come as “The Demon King.”

The commentators would later confirm the match.

WWE Money In The Bank 2023, featuring Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, is scheduled to take place at the O2 Arena in London, England on July 1.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 7/1 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2023 results coverage.