Main Events Confirmed For Next Wednesday’s AEW Quake By The Lake Special Event

The card for the annual AEW Quake By The Lake special event continued to take shape on Wednesday night.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, Chris Jericho defeated Wheeler Yuta in the main event, solidifying his spot as the challenger in the scheduled Interim AEW Championship main event against Jon Moxley at next week’s AEW special-themed edition of Dynamite on TBS.

Also officially announced for the show next Wednesday, August 10, 2022 is the expected Coffin Match between Darby Allin and House of Black member Brody King.

The match was initially a challenge laid out to Darby by Brody, which was subsequently followed up by a sneak attack on Allin from King and Malakai Black at the AEW panel at the San Diego Comic Con last weekend.

On the AEW Quake By The Lake go-home edition of Dynamite on TBS this week, Allin appeared in one of his trademark black-and-white vignettes to officially accept the challenge issued by King.

Check out the segments from this week’s AEW Dynamite show where the Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley bout for the Interim AEW Championship and the Coffin Match between Darby Allin and Brody King were made official for the upcoming special event on 8/10.

In addition to the interim title bout and the coffin match, next week’s special will also feature Jade Cargill defending the TBS Women’s Championship against an opponent yet to be announced, while The Lucha Bros will duke it out with Andrade El Idolo & Rush in a Tornado Tag-Team showdown.

