Main Events For Both Night’s Of WWE WrestleMania 39 Seemingly Set

Although WWE has already revealed a number of matches for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, no matches have been formally assigned to a specific night of the show.

Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley, and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka are among the top matches scheduled.

The main event, Reigns vs. Rhodes, is an obvious choice to headline the second night. The first night’s main event has been discussed by WWE and fans, with the majority of people believing that Flair vs. Ripley is the best option.

Flair has publicly advocated for her and Ripley to headline the first night because their match is arguably the second-most important on the card.

“It appears to be official at this point that the two WrestleMania main events will be Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley on 4/1, which will also include Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul, and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes on 4/2,” Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos, John Cena vs. Austin Theory, Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul, Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch & Lita vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, & IYO SKY), and Edge vs. Finn Balor in Hell in a Cell are also on the card.