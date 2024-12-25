Major AEW Star Set For An Imminent Return

As AEW enters the new year, the return of one of its biggest stars, Kenny Omega, is on the horizon.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, a hype video for Omega’s comeback aired, with Excalibur stating, “We hope to see him back in AEW very soon.” Omega, sidelined since December 2023 due to diverticulitis and subsequent surgery, is set to return to in-ring competition on January 5 at Wrestle Dynasty, where he will face Gabe Kidd.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Omega’s AEW return was planned prior to his departure for Japan for Wrestle Dynasty. It’s expected that Omega will leave for Japan on either January 1 or 2 and be present for Wrestle Kingdom.

While Omega hasn’t officially been announced for the event, Fightful previously reported that his return was anticipated at Saturday’s Worlds End PPV. Current reports suggest he is actively planned to appear at the show, though his role remains uncertain.

Omega’s absence from AEW throughout the year was due to his battle with diverticulitis, which limited his availability for regular appearances.