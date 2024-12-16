Major CM Punk Match Reportedly Planned For Upcoming WWE Event

Now that CM Punk has wrapped up his feud with Drew McIntyre and played a pivotal role in helping Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames, he has shifted his focus back to his ongoing rivalry with Seth Rollins.

Dr. Chris Featherstone, known for breaking wrestling stories, previously reported that WWE is planning a high-profile match between Punk and Rollins for the debut episode of Raw on Netflix on January 6, 2025. While there had been earlier speculation about Punk challenging GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Title at Survivor Series, that match did not materialize. However, WWE has something special planned for fans in Punk’s hometown of Chicago.

Featherstone reports that WWE is set to feature Punk in a steel cage match against GUNTHER during a house show on December 29 as part of the Holiday Tour. Featherstone wrote:

“Nope, it’ll be against Punk in “Chicago” as a part of the Holiday Tour in a couple of weeks. Could it be a tease for an upcoming feud? Perhaps, but we’ll have to wait and see after the Netflix debut where Punk goes.”

As of now, WWE.com has not officially advertised Punk for the December 29 event, though GUNTHER and the rest of the Raw roster are scheduled to appear. Notably, Punk wrestled his first two matches back in WWE during last year’s Holiday Tour against Dominik Mysterio.

The steel cage match not only serves as a treat for Chicago fans but also fuels speculation about Punk’s future in WWE. Whether this is the start of a long-term feud with GUNTHER or simply a special holiday showcase, fans will be watching closely to see how the storyline unfolds leading into Raw’s highly anticipated Netflix debut.