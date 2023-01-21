Major Creative Change Made to Monday’s WWE RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary

The creative plans for the Raw XXX 30th anniversary show have been drastically changed.

WWE had promoted The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, with family members Afa, Sika, Samu, Rikishi, and others flying out to be a part of the segment honoring Roman Reigns.

Those plans have since shifted. According to PWInsider, the segment’s plans have been scrapped, and in its place will be a “Tribal Court” segment centered on Sami Zayn’s problems. According to PWInsider, the plan is to stage “The Trial of Sami Zayn.”

There is no word on why the segment was changed at this time.

The Rock has indicated that he won’t have enough time to get in shape for a match at WrestleMania 39, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. WWE has a backup plan in place for now, as it appears that Reigns vs. Rock will not take place. This could be the reason why the acknowledgment ceremony was nixed.

Lita and Booker T have also been added to the list of legends who will be in Philadelphia for RAW, according to PWInsider.