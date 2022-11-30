Major Destiny Wrestling Announcement Expected at Homecoming; Title Match Change

On December 4th Destiny Wrestling’s huge “Homecoming” show will be held at Don Kolov Arena in Mississauga, Ontario.

The Destiny Wrestling World Champion Aiden Prince is scheduled to make his first title defense against indy sensation Blake Christian.

PWMania.com has heard through reliable sources that there will be a huge announcement made at the Destiny Wrestling “Homecoming” event. We are uncertain about what the announcement will pertain to, but we’ve been told it’s big.

There has also been a change in the Destiny Wrestling Tag Team Title match. The current champions Gabriel Fuerza and Vaughn Vertigo were scheduled to defend the titles against Tyler Aero and Mike Forte AKA Air Strike. Unfortunately, Vaughn Vertigo has suffered an injury and had to pull out of the match.

UPDATE – Due to unfortunate circumstances , one half of the #TagTeamChampions @VaughnVertigo has sustained injuries leaving him unable to compete this Sunday at #DestinyHomecoming.

@FuerzaLives says we will find out who his partner is come match time!

https://t.co/f57iPoSpEy pic.twitter.com/16GZ6PB71V — Destiny Wrestling (@DestinyWrestle) November 30, 2022

Gabriel Fuerza has assured Destiny Management that the titles will still be defended at “Homecoming” with a new partner. Fuerza’s new partner remains a mystery and will be revealed on December 4th at “Homecoming”.

PWMania.com has been told that fans can expect a brand new set and production at “Homecoming” from what they have seen in the past as the new era of Destiny Wrestling is set to begin on December 4th.

This will be the first show under new Destiny Wrestling owner Emilio Michael Albi.

One of the featured matches on the show will see Alexia Nicole going one on one against KC Spinelli.

Alexia had this to say about the upcoming match:

In addition KC Spinelli had words for Alexia Nicole:

It seems @Kc_Spinelli is confident heading into #DestinyHomecoming on Dec 4th where she will have to take on fan favourite @ItsAlexiaNicole ! Who will come out on top?

Find out Dec 4th! Tickets Available at https://t.co/f57iPoSpEy

Get Yours Before They’re Gone! pic.twitter.com/r3MGK51uzR — Destiny Wrestling (@DestinyWrestle) November 25, 2022

Here is the full updated line up for Destiny Wrestling’s “Homecoming” event on 12/4: