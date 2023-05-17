Major Details On Possible AEW Brand Split, Collision Influenced By WCW Nitro

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means… AEW news galore!

As Warner Bros. Discovery’s Upfront 2023 kicks off, massive news regarding the future of AEW programming has been released.

According to a report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, AEW is planning to go ahead with a “firm” brand split, counter to original reports of the company wanted to leave the roster flexible. As detailed in the report, there will be “rare” exceptions to the roster split. Including some AEW Champions and other specific talent. At this time, there is no news on how a brand split would be conducted or which talent would stay on Dynamite or move to Collision.

More JADE CARGILL in a slideshow that aired before the segment about representation pic.twitter.com/hmziAjuhax — Henry T. Casey (@henrytcasey) May 17, 2023

In addition, the outlet notes that several members of the roster, including “returning talent”, are looking forward to the new format. As it will give them an opportunity to shine with the increase in overall TV time. Fightful Select also stated that the current plan is for the secondary programs: ROH and Rampage, to be taped prior to each major show. Rampage would be filmed with Dynamite, and ROH with Collision.

The graphics for AEW Collision will be somewhat “influenced” by WCW Nitro. As is common knowledge, prior to its purchase by WWE, WCW’s original home was Turner Broadcasting Network including with Nitro on TNT and Thunder on TBS. Both stations are now the current home of All Elite Wrestling programming.

