Major League Wrestling Confirms Lance Anoa’i For Battle Riot V

The Samoan SWAT Team will be represented in the upcoming Battle Riot V showdown at the next Major League Wrestling event.

On Sunday, MLW announced Lance Anoa’i for the MLW Battle Riot V show on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

MLW.com released the following announcement:

Lance Anoa’i enters Battle RIOT V in Philly

MLW today announced Lance Anoa’i as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT V when MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The eleventh participant in Battle RIOT V is… one-half of the new World Tag Team Championship team of the Samoan SWAT Team, Lance Anoa’i.

A third-generation wrestler, Lance Anoa’i is the latest chapter of storied Samoan dynasty.

The son of Samoan SWAT Team founding member Samu, grandson of Afa and cousin of The Rock, Lance Anoa’i is a blend of agility and innovation.

Going to MLW fight cards as a child watching his father and uncles compete as the Samoan Island Tribe, Lance aspired to join them one day. That day has come.

Lance made his MLW debut in 2018 in the Battle Riot and returned to the league in 2022 as part of the new era Samoan SWAT Team alongside Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau.

The strategist for the SST’s matches, Anoa’i is the laid back, cerebral combatant of the trio. Respected for his smooth in-ring skills, Anoa’i can go from grappling to hitting thriller top rope attacks in a matter of seconds.

The Samoan Swat Team ravaged the tag team circuit in the 1980s and 90s with Samu and Fatu warring with the likes of the Steiner Bros., Von Erichs, Freebirds and countless others as they took the world by storm.

Now, Lance Anoa’i looks become a double champion by winning the Battle RIOT to guarantee his title shot and challenge the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone.

40 wrestlers will riot in Philly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.

Battle RIOT entrants:

John Hennigan

Raven

Willie Mack

Rickey Shane Page

Shigehiro Irie

Sam Adonis

Mr. Thomas

1 Called Manders

Jimmy Lloyd

More entrants and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.