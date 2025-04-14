Major NJPW Star Leaving Promotion, Sparks WWE Speculation

Jeff Cobb is officially leaving New Japan Pro-Wrestling, as confirmed by the promotion on Tuesday. The news marks the end of Cobb’s NJPW tenure and results in the immediate vacating of the IWGP Tag Team Championships, which he held alongside Callum Newman.

Cobb’s final match for the company is set to take place on April 19 at Korakuen Hall, where he will face Hiroshi Tanahashi in a singles bout.

NJPW issued the following statement on its website:

“New Japan Pro-Wrestling has come to terms with the departure of Jeff Cobb at his request. With Cobb one half of the IWGP Tag team Champions, those titles have now been vacated. Cobb’s final match in NJPW will take place in Korakuen Hall on April 19 against Hiroshi Tanahashi. New Japan Pro-Wrestling profoundly apologizes for the sudden nature of this news and joins fans in wishing Cobb the best in all his future endeavors.”

Cobb’s departure comes after months of speculation regarding his contract status. Earlier this year, Fightful Select reported that WWE had expressed strong interest in signing Cobb, with at least one source claiming he was already listed internally within WWE. Although Cobb’s NJPW contract expired earlier this year, he continued to appear for the promotion through the spring.

With his exit now confirmed, the IWGP Tag Team Titles will remain vacant until new champions are crowned, and all eyes are on Cobb’s next move in the world of professional wrestling.