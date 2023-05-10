Major Plans And A Marquee Match Tentatively Scheduled For AEW Collision, CM Punk’s Return Feud

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW is planning to launch a new Saturday night show called Collision, with the intention of building it around a return of CM Punk. Beginning June 17th, 2023, it will air as a two-hour program on TNT.

The plan is to separate him from those with whom he has tension with, and the talent roster will be divided. According to previous reports, the premiere episode of AEW Collision will feature another ‘major talent debut or return.’

Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that “there are already major plans and a marquee match tentatively scheduled for the Collision show, with CM Punk pushing for a huge match early on in his return.”

There have been rumors that Punk’s first program back will be with Chris Jericho, but Fightful reports that Punk initially pushed for another return opponent.

Regarding the taping schedule, AEW has several Saturday dates set for Collision, though AEW may book the same venue two consecutive days on Wednesday and Thursday to tape all of their content if necessary.

According to sources, despite the fact that the two sides have yet to resolve their differences, The Elite and Punk will occasionally appear on Dynamite and Collision as needed.