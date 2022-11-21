Major Spoiler for WarGames at WWE Survivor Series

Becky Lynch is rumored to be returning to WWE this month to work the War Games match at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Lynch is set to be Team Bianca Belair’s fifth partner in the 5 vs. 5 Women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series.

In Saturday’s main event, Lynch would face Bayley, Nikki Cross, Rhea Ripley, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY alongside RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim.

Several members of the new WWE regime have stated that they are excited to work with Lynch without her being under the supervision of booking led by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Lynch has been out with a separated shoulder since the post-SummerSlam RAW, where she appeared to turn babyface after losing to Belair at SummerSlam. Lynch defended Belair against the returning Damage CTRL on RAW that night.

Unless plans change, Lynch will most likely be announced as the final Women’s War Games participant on tonight’s RAW.