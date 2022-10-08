Major Spoiler on Another WWE Star Returning to the Company

Sarah Logan is set to return to WWE soon.

This week’s season premiere of SmackDown on FOX featured a dark pre-recorded promo from The Viking Raiders. While it was difficult to tell who was present, The Viking Raiders stated that fools have confused their absence for weakness, but they have been watching, waiting, and getting stronger. The promo continued with a woman’s voice saying that when the Gods speak, they listen and obey. To conclude the promo, she said, “Valhalla awaits.”

Logan was speculated to be the woman in the vignette, and now Fightful Select reports that she is returning to the company.

The new “Valhalla Awaits” segments are intended to reintroduce Logan to the storylines after a two-year absence.

Erik and Ivar have been absent from the storylines since defeating The New Day on SmackDown on September 2, which was taped on August 26. Erik reportedly suffered a foot injury during that match, and it was later announced that he would be out indefinitely. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was in charge of creative for the Viking Raiders, who were in the midst of a new push on the blue brand. They were reintroduced as heels in June, before Triple H took over as the boss.

Erik of The Viking Raiders is Logan’s wife. She was released in 2020, along with other budget cuts, and she and Erik welcomed their first child, a son named Raymond Cash Rowe, in February 2021.

Logan announced in June 2020 that she would be retiring from professional wrestling for the foreseeable future. She made a surprise appearance as the 25th entrant in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match, but she was eliminated in less than 45 seconds by WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins. Logan made a low-key appearance earlier this year on the August 19 SmackDown episode, in a Viking Funeral segment for The New Day.

Logan’s last WWE match, aside from The Rumble earlier this year, was a referee stoppage loss to Shayna Baszler on the April 13, 2020 RAW episode. She has only wrestled twice since leaving WWE, once against Amber O’Neal at the May 13 Control Your Narrative event in Cleveland and again the next night at the CYN show in Detroit.

There’s no word on when Logan will return to television after these vignettes, but we’ll keep you updated. The following is video from tonight’s SmackDown season premiere segment: