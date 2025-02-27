Major Spoiler On Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer Title-For-Title Match

During the February 25, 2025 edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that NXT Women’s Champion Giulia will face NXT North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a Title-for-Title match at the upcoming Roadblock special edition of NXT.

However, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, one of the competitors is dealing with an injury and will be taking time off after the match.

“Without spoiling it, because if I spoil it I spoil the match, one of these women is banged up, needs time off. And so they’re doing the match and then she’s taking time off. So that’s what happened.” (quote courtesy of WrestleTalk.com)

According to PWInsider.com, Giulia is the one dealing with an injury. While the severity of the issue is unclear, this likely means that the outcome of the Roadblock match will determine how WWE handles her upcoming time off.

With two of NXT’s top champions colliding, Roadblock is shaping up to be one of the most significant NXT events of the year. However, with Giulia’s injury now in the mix, fans will be watching closely to see how WWE handles the situation and whether a new champion will be crowned.