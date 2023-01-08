Major Title Changes Take Place at MLW Blood & Thunder

On January 7th, Major League Wrestling held its Blood and Thunder event in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

At the event, Johnny Fusion became the new MLW National Openweight Champion. He defeated Davey Richards for the belt.

New MLW World Tag Team Champions were also crowned as The Samoan Swat Team (Juicy Finau & Lance Anoa’i) defeated Calvin Tankman and EJ Nduka for the belts.

Click here for full Blood and Thunder results. Juicy Finau posted a photo on social media of him and Anoa’i with the titles.

Blood & Thunder was a TV taping, and the title changes aew expected to air on a future episode of MLW Fusion.