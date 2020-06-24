Major Travel Restrictions In The Northeast Could Affect WWE and AEW

Earlier today, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont all agreed to place travel restrictions on people flying in from states that have high current COVID-19 outbreaks. They will need to be quarantined for at least two weeks before they are allowed to travel. Also, police will be pulling over cars with out of state license plates.

Of course, both WWE and AEW are currently taping their TV in Florida right now. As reported earlier, Florida cases for the coronavirus shot up today to 5,500 people, shattering the previous one-day record of cases, and it’s about triple the level it was two weeks ago. The state is a “hotbed” right now. This would mean that when this goes into effect tomorrow, anyone who flies from Florida into those three states would have to be quarantined for 14 days after their arrival. Many WWE and AEW talents live in the Northeast and WWE has its entire executive branch living in those three states.