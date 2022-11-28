Major WWE Event Scheduled for Next Month in India

WWE is planning another major international event in the near future.

According to Sportskeeda’s Riju Dasgupta, WWE plans to hold a “grand scale” event in Hyderabad, India on Wednesday, January 18. According to reports, the show’s will include “a mix of superstars, both Indian and international.”

Drew McIntyre has pushed WWE to hold another event in India, and he is thought to be a lock to appear on the show, especially after a recent trip to India and his involvement in a “big Bollywood project.”

This would be WWE’s first event in India since the Superstar Spectacular in 2021.

WWE intends to hold more international events in 2023. There are already plans for shows in Saudi Arabia, as well as a possible return to the United Kingdom. Triple H mentioned the company’s desire to go everywhere during the Survivor Series press conference.